Dumac Inc. Takes Position in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. Dada Nexus makes up 1.3% of Dumac Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dada Nexus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DADA. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of Dada Nexus stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,550. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.98.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.49). Analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

