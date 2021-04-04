DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXPE. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 37.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 49,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 13,359 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,489 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

In related news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.62. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $588.24 million, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 2.80.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXPE. TheStreet upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.