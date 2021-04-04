Dynamite Achieves Market Cap of $151,838.76 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Dynamite has a total market cap of $151,838.76 and $64,229.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000696 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00068328 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003077 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 791,236 coins and its circulating supply is 370,400 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

