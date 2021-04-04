Earnbase (ENB) Price Up 70.5% This Week

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One Earnbase token can currently be purchased for $15.97 or 0.00027374 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Earnbase has traded 70.5% higher against the dollar. Earnbase has a market cap of $1.94 million and $22,071.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00075882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.71 or 0.00328520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.69 or 0.00775751 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00092392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028471 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00016849 BTC.

About Earnbase

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,468 tokens. Earnbase’s official website is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com

