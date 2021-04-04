Earneo (RNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.67 Million

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Earneo has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Earneo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Earneo has a market cap of $5.67 million and $11,807.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00068729 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003094 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Earneo Profile

RNO is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earneo is www.earneo.io . The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1

Buying and Selling Earneo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Earneo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Earneo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

