Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 91.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 617,563 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,375,000 after acquiring an additional 754,113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $1,388,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.86 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $155,468.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

