EBCoin (EBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $986,244.68

EBCoin (CURRENCY:EBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, EBCoin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One EBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. EBCoin has a total market cap of $986,244.68 and $22.00 worth of EBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EBCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00053684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00688100 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027654 BTC.

About EBCoin

EBCoin (EBC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. EBCoin’s total supply is 10,295,055,166 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,368,086 coins. The Reddit community for EBCoin is /r/EBCoinglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EBCoin’s official Twitter account is @EBCoinGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . EBCoin’s official website is ebcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EBCoin is a wallet application that focuses on eliminating the hassle and high fees associated with tax refunds for international travelers and merchants alike. EBCoin allows instant tax refunds, without having to wait in long lines at the airport or needing to hold on to paper receipts. Travelers will get 100% of their refund in EBC token, en ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, which will be instantly redeemable for additional duty-free purchases, or can be exchanged for their preffered currency at numerous ATMs in all major airports. “

Buying and Selling EBCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.