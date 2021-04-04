eBoost Achieves Market Cap of $27.63 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. eBoost has a market cap of $27.63 million and approximately $16,857.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 81% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.74 or 0.00348311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000812 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002337 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

