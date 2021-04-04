Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,012 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.09% of Echo Global Logistics worth $14,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECHO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,962,000 after acquiring an additional 404,289 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 34.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,374 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Finally, THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.85.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $846.93 million, a PE ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.39. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.44 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. Echo Global Logistics’s revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $261,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,137.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

