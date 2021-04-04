EchoLink 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $194,427.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. EchoLink has a market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $194,427.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00053015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020204 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.32 or 0.00678227 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070030 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00027575 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

