EchoLink (EKO) Market Cap Reaches $2.28 Million

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $156,054.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00052152 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $398.60 or 0.00683535 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00027796 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

