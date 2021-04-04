Eden Hits One Day Trading Volume of $391,564.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Eden has traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $391,564.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00052155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.53 or 0.00679358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027903 BTC.

Eden Coin Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio . The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

