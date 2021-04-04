Effect.AI 1-Day Volume Hits $182,222.00 (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Effect.AI coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $28.15 million and approximately $182,222.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00050069 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00282165 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028935 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006584 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Effect.AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

