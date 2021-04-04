Einsteinium Hits Market Cap of $107.41 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Einsteinium has a market cap of $107.41 million and approximately $30.11 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.23 or 0.00347098 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004098 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002377 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,449,008 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

