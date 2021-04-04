Elastos Price Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $6.70 or 0.00011484 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elastos has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $127.93 million and $27.63 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005728 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004734 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000868 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (ELA) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,936,577 coins and its circulating supply is 19,106,482 coins. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

