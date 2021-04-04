Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.41 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $28.80 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 36.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00075691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.30 or 0.00308665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006326 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00093437 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.91 or 0.00756519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00028205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00017911 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 tokens. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

