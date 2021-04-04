Electroneum (ETN) Price Reaches $0.0283 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Electroneum has a market cap of $505.30 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 69.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,851,841,116 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.