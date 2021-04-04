Electrum Dark Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $148.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $19,195.57 and approximately $148.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded 48.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

ELD is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

