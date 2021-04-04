Elitium (EUM) 1-Day Volume Hits $160,083.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Elitium has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $157.43 million and $160,083.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.23 or 0.00008968 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.49 or 0.00681256 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027718 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

