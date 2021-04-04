Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0093 on Major Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 58.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 69% against the dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $405,642.02 and approximately $1,073.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,069.15 or 0.03544971 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024484 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 197.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 43,489,592 coins and its circulating supply is 43,438,261 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.