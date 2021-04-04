Elrond (EGLD) Trading Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Elrond has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for $168.74 or 0.00286688 BTC on exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and approximately $133.91 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00049939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00028158 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,479,392 coins and its circulating supply is 17,249,257 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

