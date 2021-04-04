Elrond ERD Market Cap Tops $261.61 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Elrond ERD token can now be bought for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00074286 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.60 or 0.00311123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.66 or 0.00758383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00090852 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00017397 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com

Elrond ERD Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond ERD using one of the exchanges listed above.

