ELTCOIN Market Cap Hits $126,798.53 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One ELTCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELTCOIN has traded up 81.4% against the U.S. dollar. ELTCOIN has a total market capitalization of $126,798.53 and approximately $16,481.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELTCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00052291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00683610 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028087 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN is a coin. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 coins. ELTCOIN’s official website is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ELTCOIN is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum network. ELTCOIN team will use the OpenZeppelin framework to build their smart contracts. Furthermore, the team aims to provide a mobile wallet and a marketplace to exchange cryptocurrencies for real, tangible assets. “

ELTCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELTCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELTCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.