ELYSIA (EL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.95 Million

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 338.9% higher against the dollar. ELYSIA has a market cap of $134.29 million and $29.95 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00053730 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.66 or 0.00689928 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00070916 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00027772 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,030,545 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

