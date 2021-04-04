Elysian (ELY) Trading 165.9% Higher Over Last Week

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Elysian has traded up 165.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a market capitalization of $584,974.46 and approximately $4.27 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00052291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00020112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00683610 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00070400 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.