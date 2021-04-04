Emercoin Trading Up 17% This Week (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $27,364.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 98.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027841 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,239,665 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

