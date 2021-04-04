Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $95.45 million and approximately $526,488.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00075034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $185.07 or 0.00314959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00092808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.74 or 0.00760274 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017813 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.