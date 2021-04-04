Endor Protocol 24 Hour Volume Reaches $78.79 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $179.39 million and approximately $78.79 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded 87.4% higher against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.83 or 0.00461086 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001261 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005365 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00028500 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.76 or 0.00129941 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,714.48 or 0.04655683 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

