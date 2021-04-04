Endor Protocol (EDR) Market Capitalization Tops $180.39 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $180.39 million and $104.46 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 107% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.67 or 0.00458977 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001280 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005222 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00026546 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00132021 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,673.43 or 0.04567046 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

