Energi Price Reaches $3.91 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Energi has a total market cap of $153.20 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $3.91 or 0.00006669 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00050390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $163.38 or 0.00279004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00029173 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,879.00 or 0.03208799 BTC.

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,227,272 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

