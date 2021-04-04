Energo Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,953.00 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Energo has a market cap of $343,893.28 and $2,953.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energo has traded down 94.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Energo Token Profile

TSL is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

