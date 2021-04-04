EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,859 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.50% of EnerSys worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter worth $69,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of ENS stock opened at $93.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $41.43 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

