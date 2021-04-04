Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 1,722.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,165 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Entegris worth $7,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after purchasing an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,386,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $613,748,000 after buying an additional 1,163,703 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,914,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,537,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

