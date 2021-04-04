Enzyme Hits Market Cap of $188.61 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $188.61 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $105.21 or 0.00179290 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Enzyme has traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.42 or 0.00053550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.59 or 0.00686073 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00070353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,723 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

Enzyme Coin Trading

