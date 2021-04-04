EOS Trading Up 47.9% Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last week, EOS has traded up 47.9% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.13 or 0.00010483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $5.84 billion and $6.44 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,417,003 coins and its circulating supply is 952,249,925 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

