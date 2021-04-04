EOS TRUST Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29.00 (EOST)

EOS TRUST (CURRENCY:EOST) traded 2,663.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One EOS TRUST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS TRUST has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $29.00 worth of EOS TRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS TRUST has traded up 103.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00076057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.15 or 0.00313677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00091965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.49 or 0.00762250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00028560 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016655 BTC.

EOS TRUST Profile

EOS TRUST’s total supply is 100,012,117,873 coins and its circulating supply is 7,518,810,122 coins. EOS TRUST’s official website is eostrustlink.io

