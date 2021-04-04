EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Up 0.9% This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One EOSDT coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $20,323.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00074925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.34 or 0.00308412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.33 or 0.00093427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.66 or 0.00757797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00028180 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017401 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

