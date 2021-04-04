EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 856,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.15% of EPR Properties worth $27,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPR. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 183.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.93 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a current ratio of 15.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.06. EPR Properties has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $51.84.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.60). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. Research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Robin Peppe Sterneck sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $134,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

