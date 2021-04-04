EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities analysts predict that EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) will post sales of $1.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $976.26 million. EQT reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

EQT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on EQT in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.78.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in EQT by 1,276.7% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 2,048.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in EQT by 414.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

