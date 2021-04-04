Equal Market Cap Achieves $1.46 Million (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last week, Equal has traded up 95% against the US dollar. Equal has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $73,436.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Equal alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00053782 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.94 or 0.00690932 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00070579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027639 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Equal is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

Buying and Selling Equal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.