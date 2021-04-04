Ergo Price Reaches $2.35 on Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $73.46 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00004032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,384.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,079.21 or 0.03561233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.04 or 0.00347755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $561.12 or 0.00961067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.74 or 0.00450020 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.91 or 0.00392066 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00322965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00024533 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 34,507,500 coins and its circulating supply is 31,203,778 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

