ESBC (ESBC) 1-Day Volume Hits $70,226.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, ESBC has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $630,804.66 and $70,226.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 27,037,895 coins and its circulating supply is 26,758,561 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

