Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and $859,606.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 23.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.53 or 0.00692683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00027842 BTC.

About Essentia

ESS is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 tokens. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.