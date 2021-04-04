Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $31,715.34 and $99,679.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00053793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020026 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.56 or 0.00689169 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00027784 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

IMP is a token. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,737,959 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official website is imps.me . The official message board for Ether Kingdoms Token is medium.com/@imptoken . Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.