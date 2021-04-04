Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 22.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $448,561.51 and approximately $48,867.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ether Zero has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One Ether Zero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,072.51 or 0.03547396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00024954 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 205.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ether Zero

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,603,458 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,574,045 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.