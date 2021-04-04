Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $51,680.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $376,326.74 and approximately $51,680.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 54.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ether Zero token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 222,582,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,553,441 tokens. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

