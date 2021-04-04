Ethereum Classic Trading Up 20% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $1.27 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 20% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $14.39 or 0.00024611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,088.13 or 0.03571790 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

