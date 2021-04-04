Ethereum Gold (ETG) Market Capitalization Reaches $422,504.52

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $422,504.52 and $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00052438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.49 or 0.00681256 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00070292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00027718 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

