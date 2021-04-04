Ethereum Gold Hits Market Cap of $420,171.40 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be bought for $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $420,171.40 and $2.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 104.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00053187 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00020040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $402.26 or 0.00684659 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00070111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00027618 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

