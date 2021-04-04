Ethereum Gold Project Hits Market Cap of $128,056.27 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $128,056.27 and $1,629.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 96.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.42 or 0.00698261 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

